CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Vandalia Police Chief has confirmed that a woman caught on surveillance footage is the suspect in the ongoing Amber Alert investigation involving a missing child.
The photos can be seen below.
Vandalia Police Chief confirmed the woman in the photos is 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, the suspect from Columbus who stole a vehicle with twin boys inside.
An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.
“Something about her that didn’t seem right and kind of weird,” said Mark.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Enter To Win a Pair of Tickets to See SZA Live!
- Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights
- Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
- Gabrielle Union Shares An Update On Her Natural Hair Journey
- Yung Miami Gives Us Fashion Envy In An Alex Perry Catsuit
- CEO of Homeport Leah Evans Discussing the $200 million bond issue to support affordable housing
- Gun Ownership Has Soared In The Black Community With Women Leading The Way
- Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spark Romance Rumors
- Glenville’s Ted Ginn Sr. to Receive ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’!
- 1 Child Found, 1 Still Missing In Ohio Amber Alert
- Kandi Burruss Has The Internet In Stitches Over Her Rolling Ray and Bobby Lytes Impression