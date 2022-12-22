Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect had legal history

According to NBC4i, Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert.
Alongside two charges of kidnapping confirmed by Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir, new details poured out about the suspect, 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson, including that she has a history of legal issues involving her own children.
Police are looking for Jackson in connection with the abduction of Kyair and Kason Thomas. The pair disappeared when their mother left her car running as she picked up a pizza delivery order in the Short North. When the mother looked back, she saw her car driving away with her twins inside.
For the full NBC4 story click here
