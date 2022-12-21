Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Holiday Glam In Latest IG Photo

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in a holiday inspired sparkly look that was everything!

For her fashionable ensemble, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked the sparkly look to perfection, which definitely got us in the holiday spirit. The look featured a silver, sparkling wrap dress that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with a white waist belt and accessorized the set with silver accessories, including a silver handbag and silver platform pumps. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a long pony tail with side bangs as she posed for her Instagram photo set.

The reality star and TV host took to Instagram to show off her look, captioning the photo set, “It’s a sparkly time of year!”

Check it out below

Like us, Garcelle’s 1.2 million IG followers went nuts over this photo and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Gorgeous ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “You don’t need the spotlight, you shine just fine ” and another wrote, “GARCELLE DID NOT COME TO PLAY bring it queen!!! ”

We absolutely love this look on the beauty! What do you think about the reality star’s slay? Did she nail this look?

Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Holiday Glam In Latest IG Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com