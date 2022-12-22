Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Deion Sanders, once the talk of the sports world for his play on the field, is now a prime topic of conversation for different reasons. Whether you approve of his move from Jackson State University, or not, Amazon Prime is still moving forward with the docuseries about his time at JSU, titled Coach Prime.

The four-episode series will cover the ups and downs of Sanders’ coaching experience at Jackson State University. However, many are bummed that Sanders has chosen to move on. After accepting an offer to be the head football coach at Colorado, plenty of folks online claim that Prime is going against his promise of fighting for HBCUs.

How do you feel about it? Do you think Sanders should’ve stayed at JSU? Or should he have the right to pick and choose his jobs like everyone else?

Coach Prime is set to debut on Amazon Prime on December 29.

Check Out The Trailer For Deion Sanders’ Amazon Documentary, ‘Coach Prime’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com