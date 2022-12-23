VOTE: HB’s Sexiest Man Of The Year Should Be…

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Black men are beautiful. So beautiful, we’ve dedicated this list to them. As we approach the end of 2022 and look back over a year of headlines, some sexy faces and bodies stood out more than the rest. There was Omarion and his brother Oryan’s double dose of brotherly sexy, Jonathan Major’s muscles on Men’s Health magazine, Method Man’s Essence moment, and Winston Duke repped hard for the thick and juicy guys out there. We’re in awe of their smiles, built bodies, and talent. But who had the sexiest year? Let us know who should be HB’s sexiest man of 2022.

Morris Chestnut

The goat Morris Chestnut is coming to reclaim his throne. Promoting The Best Man: The Final Chapters, we got a full press run of the hunk who continues to age like fine wine.

Omarion

The king of unbothered broke the Internet this year with his sexiness. From an epic Verzuz battle to the further dissolution of B2K, dropping a book, and covering our August digital cover, Omarion has been booked, blessed, and busy.

Honorable Mention: Omarion’s brother O’ryan contributed significantly to the year of sexy with his Onlyfans page, watermelon-eating skills, and dedication to making our mouths water with thirst-trapping social media posts.

Idris Elba

In 2022, Idris Elba fought a lion in The Beast. Need we say more? As the face of Gucci, Idris Elba has also made strides in the fashion world this year and it doesn’t help he has a supermodel on his arm.

Damson Idris

Snowfall’s Damson Idris became a mainstream heartthrob. Idris made countless headlines, this year, for his acting chops on the popular FX series, and rumored romance with Lori Harvey.

Method Man

Method Man continued his chokehold on women’s panties around the world, but took it up a notch when he debut his Essence digital cover. Well played. Well played.

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors became a trending topic when he debuted his body, we mean Men’s Health cover, showcasing his impressive oiled-up muscles. The talented actor is gearing up to make his debut in the upcoming release Creed III, alongside Michael B. Jordan who makes his directorial debut with the film.

Da’Vinchi

Making a strong entry on this list is BMF breakout star Da’Vinchi. He set the Internet’s panties ablaze when he played Mary J Blige’s leading man/ love interest in her Come See About Me video. Rumors also sparked when he was seen on a date with his BMF co-star La La Anthony.

Trevante Rhodes

If you were among the small population of viewers who watched Hulu’s Mike, you too probably tuned in to see Trevante Rhodes in his underwear. (Don’t worry, we did too). While Mike garnered mixed reviews, one thing is for sure, Rhodes’ looks landed him on this list.

Winston Duke

Winston Duke carried for the thick and sexy men this year reprising his role in the Black Panther franchise as the hunky hero M’Baku. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became one of the biggest films of the year and reminded us of Duke’s acting brilliance. Duke also walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Fashion Show.

Happy Voting!

