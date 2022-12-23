Mary J. Blige Is Stunning In Cavalli Ensemble

Mary J. Blige is still reminding us that she’s that girl when it comes to serving looks and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B was spotted on Instagram to showing off her latest ensemble when she rocked a black and purple Roberto Cavalli and Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that was everything.

In the photo set, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing the cut out look to perfection which fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. Styled by Mauricia Henry, the starlet paired the catsuit look with minimal jewelry, wearing square shaped earrings that matched the aesthetic of the ensemble perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her signature blond locs in soft curls and rocked a half up half down style as she served face and body for her IG photo shoot.