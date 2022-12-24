Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Wyatt is certainly in the Christmas spirit and was spotted on Instagram showing off her holiday vocals in her latest post.

Taking to the platform, the legendary singer shared a video of herself singing “Joy To The World” in the most beautiful way and got us all ready for the festive holiday. Rocking her hair in big, brown fluffy curls, the beauty belted out the notes to perfection as she wore a burgundy top, minimal makeup and minimal jewelry. Check out the festive post below.

Yes, Keke! If we weren’t ready for Christmas, then we certainly are now! Beauties, did Keke’s vocals get you into the holiday spirit this Christmas Eve?

Keke Wyatt Shows Off Her Holiday Vocals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com