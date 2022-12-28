CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Five teens were shot early Tuesday at what police called a “pajama party” at a short-term rental property in Franklinton.
Around 12:45 a.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue and said four of the victims are male, one female, and they are between the ages of 17 and 19. All are expected to recover. One victim was shot in the foot and taken to Grant Medical Center, and the other four took themselves to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Enter To Win a Pair of Tickets to See SZA Live!
- 5 teens shot at pajama party near Franklinton
- Columbus moves against LatitudeFive25 owners after Christmas evacuation
- Yung Miami Celebrated Christmas In This Sexy Black Look
- Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Vacation
- Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Griner Are Focused On Living A Normal Life
- Reginae Carter Slams Internet Trolls For Clowning Her Shiny Promise Ring
- ‘Sitting Under The Table’ Is A New Year’s Eve Trend Worth Trying
- SAVE US: The Most Anticipated Superhero Movies Of 2023
- New TV Show ‘Black Snow’ Addresses Australia’s Complicated Legacy Of Slavery
- South African President Responds To Video Of Black Teens Attacked By White Men At Swimming Pool