Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed Appointed Head Football Coach At Bethune-Cookman

Congratulations are in order for a man revered as a Super Bowl Champ, NFL Hall of Famer, three-time interceptions leader and loyal decade-long safety for the Baltimore Ravens — yes, we’re talking about the same person for all four accomplishments!

It’s recently been announced that football icon Ed Reed has officially been appointed as head coach at Daytona, Florida HBCU Bethune-Cookman University.

It even looks like the 44-year-old Louisiana native already has a message via Instagram for his supporters in reaction to the amazing news:

More details on Reed’s newly-appointed position below, via NY Post:

“Reed has served as chief of staff on the football team at his alma mater, Miami, since 2020. Bethune-Cookman fired head coach Terry Sims in late November after going 2-9 in consecutive seasons.

Reed, 44, played safety for the Ravens from 2000-12. He split his final season, 2013, between the Texans and Jets. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion and the winner of the 2004 AP Defensive Player of the Year award.”

Fans everywhere have been praising the decision, even seeing it as a godsend following the cultural betrayal felt by Deion Sanders recently leaving his position as head coach at HBCU Jackson State to take the same position at the University of Colorado, a PWI. In addition to Sanders, Reed joins a growing list of high-profile college football coaches that also includes Titans legend Eddie George serving as head coach at Tennessee State since 2021.

Bethune-Cookman, an FCS program, definitely could use Reed’s expertise following less-than-stellar results under former coach Terry Sims. The latter went 2-9 in back-to-back seasons before getting the axe in late November, according to ESPN. Hopefully Reed can get Bethune-Cookman back on a winning streak in the SWAC similar to their six-time winning record under MEAC.

Congrats, Ball Hawk! Peep a quick highlight reel of Ed Reed’s gameplay below to see why he’s more than qualified for the job at Bethune-Cookman:

Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed Appointed Head Football Coach At Bethune-Cookman was originally published on blackamericaweb.com