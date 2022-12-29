Porsha Williams Is Our Body Goals In Latest Posts

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Porsha Williams is still showing off her banging bikini body on Instagram while enjoying her tropical vacation and just broke the internet with her latest social media post!

Taking to the platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared another video of herself donning her sexy, bright blue bikini that showed off killer curves and toned abs and was sure to give us body goals. The beauty shared the slow-motion IG Reel of herself as she walked along in nature while her long, flowing hair blew in the breeze.

“The healthiest response to life is joy.” — Deepak Chopra #PorshaGuobadia Hair: @gonakedhair”she captioned the sexy post. Check it out below.

The reality show queen is living it up while vacationing with her new husband, Simon Guobadia and is sure to give us content while doing it! The lovely couple officially tied the knot last month in two lavish ceremonies, both held in Atlanta, and have been living it up ever since! We love to see it

