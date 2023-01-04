Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B heated up the town for New Year’s Eve in a sizzling, red Valdrinsahiti gown that was stylishly seductive!

Cardi B knows how to wow the crowd with sexy ensembles, and the “WAP” rapper did just that on New Year’s Eve. The mother of two stepped out in a revealing, red Valdrinsahiti gown that was too hot for words. The dress featured a halter top draped over her breasts to reveal the sides of her stomach and back. The floor-length gown hugged her tiny waist and accentuated her curvy hips. It featured a diamond-encrusted collar that linked to a diamond-encrusted emblem that accented the front of her dress.

Cardi played off her gown’s diamond accouterments by pairing the look with diamond bracelets, rings, diamond drop earrings, an embezzled clutch, and blinged-out heels. The “Hot Sh*t” artist’s red, diamond-clad nails match her dress to a tee. And her gorgeous hair gave off vintage vibes in an updo, complete with tendrils framing her face.

Not to be outdone, Cardi’s beau Offset kept it casual yet fly in a Namesake knit sweater, Erl star-jacquard jeans, and Nike sneakers. Cardi posted a picture of their outfits to her Instagram with the caption, “Prayed up .” Her fans ate the post up as it garnered over 2 million likes.

Are you feeling Cardi B’s New Year’s Eve attire? Let us know in the comments!

Cardi B Fiercely Rang In The New Year Rocking A Hot Red Curve-Hugging Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com