Cardi B and her hubby Offset got stylish this week when they were spotted on the scene rocking designer ensembles that we love!

For their looks, the rapping duo gave us fashion goals as they strutted their stuff for date night. Cardi rocked a Rick Owens ensemble featuring a jacket, ribbed top, and denim skirt for her look. She paired the fit with Haifa Official boots and served face and body as she stood alongside her husband. Offset matched his wife’s fly in a full Balenciaga look featuring black track pants and a black and blue jacket.

Check out their fashionable ensembles below.

Is anyone else obsessed with the talented rapper’s killer style like we are? We’re just loving this designer look on the global superstar and can’t wait to see more of her date night style! What do you think? Would you rock this look?

Cardi B And Offset Spotted Out In Fashionable Ensembles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com