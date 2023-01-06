Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break.
Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that school was in session when an unknown individual or individuals fired several gunshots at the north side of the school.
No one was injured and only the outside of the building was hit by the gunshots.
