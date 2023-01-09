Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest

Written By: Nia Noelle
Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio
Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm.
Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”
Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest is Back!
Memorial Day weekend at Genoa Park enjoy and support hundreds of Black-owned businesses, and food trucks, along with family fun, great food, amazing music and celebrating the culture!
Win a family four-pack of early bird tickets text the keyword CULTUREFEST to 52140 to enter. Text message and data rates may apply scroll down for official contest rules.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Columbus, OH, metropolitan area who are 18 years of age or older. The Ohio Black Expo Text-To -Win Sweepstakes ends January 22, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.