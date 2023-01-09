Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Rumor has it they’ll be a Rihanna concert during the LVII Super Bowl.

Every February, fans gather in the name of buffalo wings, beer, funny commercials, a few men kicking a ball back and forth on a large field, and an exciting halftime concert. After a brief hiatus from music to expand on her Fenty empire, Rihanna shocked fans worldwide when she agreed to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show – the singer’s first performance since the 2018 Grammys.

Ahead of the February 12, 2023, game played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the “Wild Thoughts” crooner launched exclusive gear to her Savage X Fenty brand.

“We heard there’s a football game? SavageXGameDay,” the brand captioned their post.

The photo features Rihanna decked out in sweatpants that read, “Property of Savage X Fenty Authentic Since 1988,” across the bum. She partnered the pants with a football jersey that has a huge “X” on the front. She completed the look with a brown beanie.

The next post read, “We ain’t playin’ fair. #SavageXGameDay⁣

Our Xclusive Game Day Collection is available NOW! Y’all already know it’s limited edition, so grab urs while u can. ”

Fans were beyond excited to see Rihanna posing in the new drip.

Fans were beyond excited to see Rihanna posing in the new drip.

"Coins *gone*," @briana_mckenzie wrote.

you meant its nice of ri to have them playing football during het concert” Another fan wrote, “you meant its nice of ri to have them playing football during het concert”

This is an amazing way for the star to re-enter the music game slowly. Rihanna teased fans with the “Life Me Up” ballad for the Wakanda sequel and now she’s blessing us with a concert. So kind of her to allow those football guys to play a game around her performance.

Rihanna Releases Limited Edition Savage Fenty Gear Ahead Of Her Super Bowl Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com