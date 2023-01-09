Saweetie is certainly one of our favorite hair chameleons and after just debuting her mini fro on Instagram over the weekend, the beauty has already switched up her style for a brand new look!
As we previously reported, the rapper notoriously shaved off her hair last year and has been experimenting with different styles ever since. Over the weekend, the beauty shared a photo set of her mini afro that looked stunning on her and most recently, she traded in the fro for a brand new platinum blonde style that we love!
The starlet rocked the new look for her recent performance, which featured big beach waves and a middle part to frame both sides of her face. She wore the hairstyle with a full custom Champion ensemble by designer Matthew Reisman which featured a crop top and matching joggers with the brand’s logo throughout. “what’s that in my cuppp ” she captioned the IG Photo Dump. Check it out below.
She also shared a fun video from her performance that showed off her new hair from all angles. “first show of the year thank you for the love LA !!! ” she captioned the post. Check it out below.
We love all of Saweetie’s looks! It’s safe to say that every new ‘do this starlet rocks looks stunning on her, wouldn’t you agree?
Saweetie Gives Us Hair Envy In A Platinum Blonde Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com