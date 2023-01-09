Saweetie Gives Us Hair Envy In A Platinum Blonde Style

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie is certainly one of our favorite hair chameleons and after just debuting her mini fro on Instagram over the weekend, the beauty has already switched up her style for a brand new look!

As we previously reported, the rapper notoriously shaved off her hair last year and has been experimenting with different styles ever since. Over the weekend, the beauty shared a photo set of her mini afro that looked stunning on her and most recently, she traded in the fro for a brand new platinum blonde style that we love!

The starlet rocked the new look for her recent performance, which featured big beach waves and a middle part to frame both sides of her face. She wore the hairstyle with a full custom Champion ensemble by designer Matthew Reisman which featured a crop top and matching joggers with the brand’s logo throughout. “what’s that in my cuppp ” she captioned the IG Photo Dump. Check it out below.

She also shared a fun video from her performance that showed off her new hair from all angles. “first show of the year thank you for the love LA !!! ” she captioned the post. Check it out below.