Woman dead, suspect on the run after Blendon shooting

According to NBC4i, one woman is dead and a suspect remains on the run after a shooting outside a Blendon Township grocery store Tuesday.
According to Columbus police, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car outside of a shopping center on the 5900 block of Sunbury Road at approximately 5:50 p.m. The woman was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, where she later died.
Police said Columbus officers searched a home on the 7000 block of Waterfront Lane in Blacklick, where the suspect is believed to live, but didn’t find anything.
