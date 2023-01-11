Two students charged after threatening Instagram posts discovered

According to NBC4i, Hilliard police have charged two teenagers after students and parents found threatening messages posted on Instagram targeting a high school.
In a news release Monday, police say Hilliard City Schools received concerns from families at 8:30 p.m. Sunday regarding an account on Instagram posting “disturbing” content that followed several accounts connected to Hilliard Davidson High School.
Administrators contacted Hilliard police and sent a note to the school community about the account. Minutes after that message was sent, the account had posted its first specific mention of Davidson, prompting police and the school to discuss its investigation further.
For the full NBC4 story click here
