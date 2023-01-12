Win $250 and Tickets to See Jon B!

CLOSE
Magic 95.5 is hooking you up with$250 spending cash and tickets for you and your boo to see Jon B just in time for Valentine’s Day!
Click below or text JANUARY to 52140 from your mobile phone *text messages and data rates may apply* for your chance to win!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN
