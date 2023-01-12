Beauty Brand Mielle Organics Set To Join P&G Beauty

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Popular Black-owned hair care brand Mielle Organics is joining the Proctor and Gamble Beauty family, making them part of one of the biggest personal care brands in the world.

P&G Beauty will work with Mielle Organics to expand access for the brand in the Black community and fund research and innovation in hair care for underserved communities.

“P&G Beauty’s role will be to support the Mielle Organics team with what they need to achieve their vision – including increased access in Black and Brown communities and investing in research and innovation – while enabling the core tenets of their success to continue as they are today,” Lela Coffey, P&G’s vice president of multicultural hair business, said in a statement.

Husband-and-wife duo Monique and Melvin Rodriguez will continue to serve as Mielle’s CEO and COO, respectively, and are thrilled to be joining the P&G family.

“From the moment we stepped into P&G, we saw a diverse team of leaders who share our values and vision for innovation, education, and community empowerment, including several Black leaders who play a key role in the hair care and beauty businesses,” Monique Rodriguez said. “This partnership allows Mielle to serve more textured hair consumers with the great products and formulas our community loves.”

Black hair care is an expanding niche in the beauty industry. Black consumers spend “$473 million in total hair care (a $4.2 billion industry)” as of 2017, per a Nielsen report. Despite the growth, several products have not been made available and explicitly created with natural hair in mind.

