Quinta Brunson made an appearance on the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet giving us style goals in a Robert Wu ensemble that we love!

For her appearance, the starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. The Abbot Elementary star wore the sparkling dress to perfection, which showed off her effortless style.

Quinta looked like an absolute queen in the sheer dress with black detailing on the sleeves and hem throughout. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning small earrings and matching heels. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked-back bun and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

Quinta Brunson Gives Us Glam In A Robert Wu Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com