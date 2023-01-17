HBCU Classic for Columbus All-Star Game returning in 2023

NBC4 is proud to sponsor the second annual HBCU Classic For Columbus College Basketball All-Star Game and Celebrity Extravaganza.
A news conference was held Tuesday to announce new plans and events surrounding the 2023 All-Star Game that is set to take place on April 22 at the Schottenstein Center. You can watch the news conference in the video player above.
The mission is to promote education, economic development and diversity while raising funds for scholarships and institutions of higher learning. Last year’s inaugural game featured top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) vs. dynamic players from Ohio’s traditional universities and included a celebrity game at Nationwide Arena.
For the full NBC4 story click here
