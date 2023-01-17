Child found after boy steals car with 1-year-old inside

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, A child has been recovered and is safe after a car was stolen with the child still inside in the Northland area of Columbus.
Columbus police received a call at 8:20 a.m. that a man stole a 2017 white Lexus SUV on the 2400 block of Strimple Avenue. Inside the car was a one-year-old girl. CPD has confirmed the child was quickly found and is safe.
The car, an RX350 model SUV with slightly tinted windows, was found in front of a home at the intersection of Pauline Avenue and Greenwich Street, behind the Northern Lights Shopping Center, three miles away from where it was stolen. Police said the car was abandoned with the child inside.
For the full NBC4i, story click here
