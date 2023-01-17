More Docs Found At Biden’s Home, Leopard Escapes Dallas Zoo & Could Tom Brady Finally Retire?! [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

With the work week starting on a Tuesday because of MLK Day, a lot of us are thrown off today with getting our work week together. With that being said, plenty of news went down over the long weekend in the world of politics, mass shootings, NFL playoffs, and everything in between.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In national news, more documents were found at Joe Biden‘s Delaware home, making this the third time documents have been found over the past few months, and now Republicans are asking for official visitor logs in order to find out who may have been able to access these documents over the past few years. Plus tragedy struck again pertaining to gun violence, this time leaving 8 people shot during a block party over the weekend in Florida, marking the 30th mass shooting in the country this year.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Lastly, we all try to figure out this story out of Dallas about a leopard roaming free & Rock-T recaps all the NFL playoff games over the weekend, and after the Dallas Cowboys beat Tom Brady and the Buc’s, people are now wondering, could this be the end of Tom Brady in the NFL?

Maria More and Rock-T bring you the top news stories for January 17th on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Related: ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Related: Reacting To Damar Hamlin’s Injury, Ed Reed Seems To Compare The NFL To Slave ‘Fields’

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

More Docs Found At Biden’s Home, Leopard Escapes Dallas Zoo & Could Tom Brady Finally Retire?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com