Yandy Smith Shares Her Start In The Industry & Why Providing For Her Community Is So Vital [WATCH]

The one and only Yandy Smith woke up extra early and sat in with us on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show (Jan 19th), where not only was she a special co-host for the morning, she opened up to the audience about her start in the industry, providing for her community, and managing the balance between family and entrepreneurship.

From working behind the scenes with some of hip-hop’s biggest acts, Yandy details how she was able to leverage one missed opportunity into Love & Hip-Hop, and now after all of these years building up such a large platform, the need to use it for good amongst her community.

“I come from a family I grew up in the projects in New York. And there were so many people around me that were talented, that just needed a big break, or needed an opportunity, needed a job. So growing up I always felt like I just got that opportunity to help my people, I would.”

From entertainment to business, to activism, Yandy Smith continues to leave her mark in a variety of areas and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon! Listen to the full conversation with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below.

