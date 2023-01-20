The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” Is Rumored To Be Dropping This Year

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sneakerheads were sad to learn that the neither the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” nor the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blues” would be releasing during the holidays season, but Jordan Brand might give us some heat as rumors are swirling that a different classic might be hitting the shelves.

Sneaker Files is exclusively reporting that word around the sneaker community is that Jordan Brand is planning on bringing back the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” after making its debut back in 2006. The sneakers, which are basically the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” with a gold Jumpman and stitching on the heel was an instant classic when it released more than a decade and a half ago. And now heads might be able to own a pair come the end of the year.

This Air Jordan 11 comes dressed in a White, Black, and Metallic Gold color combination. Utilizing White leather and mesh on the upper with Black patent leather that wraps the shoes. Highlighting the pair, we have Metallic Gold on the branding. For the 2023 release, the pair will come with high-cut patent leather, a first for the colorway. Other details include a White midsole and an icy translucent rubber outsole. Essentially, the pair mimics the classic ‘Concord’ Air Jordan 11 but with Metallic Gold accents.

After it was announced that the “Gamma” and “Legend Blue” Air Jordan 11s would not be releasing this year, word began to spread that Jordan Brand would probably be dropping the 11s in a never-before-seen colorway. This is actually better to be honest, but we’ll see if it actually happens.

No word on whether this release is actually set in stone, but if it does happen best believe it’s going to be mayhem come release day.

Will you be interested in the return of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” for the holidays? Let us know in the comments section below.

