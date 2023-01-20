Suspects Arrested For Teen Beaten Unconscious For His Air Jordan 1s

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Two weeks ago, a 16-year-old in Harlem was beaten unconscious by a group of teens and robbed of his Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” sneakers, and now police are saying they’ve nabbed two suspects in connection with the assault and robbery.

The New York Daily News is reporting that Dijon Sellers, 18, and a 14-year-old suspect whose name was not released due to him being a minor were taken into custody Wednesday (Jan. 18) after police received a tip about their involvement in the Jan. 7 jux. After being booked, both Sellers and the minor were hit with robbery and gang assault charges.

The victim was standing in front of a McDonald’s on Broadway near W. 145th St. when a crew of muggers ran up and jumped him about 9:15 p.m., police said.

He was punched and kicked unconscious before the attackers ran off with the sneakers off his feet, police said.

The victim was taken by medics to Harlem Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The assault was the talk of the sneaker community as the Air Jordan 1s taken are one of the most highly coveted sneakers out on the streets today. Question is, who amongst the crew that perpetrated the assault is going to be the one taking the sneakers home? How’d they know they’d even fit any of them? Were they going to resell them? What exactly was the thought process before they decided to risk their freedom for a single pair of sneakers?

None of the suspects arrested have any priors, but don’t be surprised if names get named after this is all said and done because once kids start looking at jail time over something like this, fear begins to set in and lips begin to loosen. Just sayin.’

