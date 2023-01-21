Kylie Jenner Posts First Photos of Her & Travis Scott’s Second Child

Almost a year after Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with her longtime beau, rapper Travis Scott, she is finally showing off the bundle of joy. The reality star and beauty mogul shared photos of her baby boy on her official Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 21).

While showing off the cutie, who turns one next month, she also revealed his new name, Aire. As previously reported by TMZ, the baby boy was initially named “Wolf,” but Kylie and Travis announced in March 2022 that they thought the name didn’t fit him. Therefore, they proceeded with a lengthy legal process to change their son’s name.

As TMZ noted, the name Aire is of Hebrew origin, with several baby name sites citing that it means “Lion of God.” The elemental moniker also fits right in with his big sister’s name, Stormi.

Either way, the photos were well worth the wait! Adorable!

