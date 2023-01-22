Bengals beat Bills, AFC title game up next

According to NBC4i, For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals will play for an AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs after a 27-10 win at the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the divisional round.
Cincinnati will now need to beat Kansas City for a fourth successive time to make Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Last season, the Bengals beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium 27-24 in overtime to make Super Bowl LVI, which they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.
Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game.
For the full NBC4 story click here
