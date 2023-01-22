According to NBC4i, The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime.
The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a preliminary injunction.
The three laws within Columbus city limits ban magazines with 30 or more rounds, criminalize straw gun sales, and penalize people who fail to properly store a firearm around minors.
Ralph Carter, founder and CEO of the non-profit organization We Are Linden, is in favor of the restrictions, saying it shows city leaders mean business when it comes to crime.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
- Bengals beat Bills, AFC title game up next
- Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai
- Beyoncé Holds A Surprise Performance In Dubai
- Amber Riley Gave Us Style Goals In A Green Ensemble
- Gabrielle Union Stuns In A Prada Ensemble
- Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Restaurant Sued For $1.3M By US Foods Over Grocery Bill
- How Did You Find Out Your Ex Was Cheating?! [WATCH]
- Yandy Smith Shares Her Start In The Industry & Why Providing For Her Community Is So Vital [WATCH]
- Kelly Rowland Serves Style Goals In A Fendi Monogram Trench Coat