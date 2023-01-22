HomeNia Noelle

Columbus gun restrictions now in effect

According to NBC4i, The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime.

The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a preliminary injunction.

The three laws within Columbus city limits ban magazines with 30 or more rounds, criminalize straw gun sales, and penalize people who fail to properly store a firearm around minors.

Ralph Carter, founder and CEO of the non-profit organization We Are Linden, is in favor of the restrictions, saying it shows city leaders mean business when it comes to crime.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

