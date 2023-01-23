DFW’s own Erykah Badu is trending after 18-year-old daughter Puma Curry posted a photo of her and her mom showing off their bodies. The photos are going viral and has everyone in a chokehold. It’s giving very ” Get it from my mama” vibes, and we are here for it.
Now, one thing we know is that Erykah Badu is not shy about showing off her beautiful body. If you haven’t seen the Window Seat video you may want to check it out.
Menawhile, Badu’s little Puma ain’t so little anymore and is all grown up showing the world it’s all in the genes! Twitter and Instagram doesn’t know what to think. What do you think of Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma Curry, and their viral booty pictures? Let us know in the comments!
- Erykah Badu & Daughter Puma Curry Shows Off Yams On Instagram
