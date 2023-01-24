How Much Are Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Cards Worth?

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 9:30 a.m. ET, Jan. 24, 2023

Calling all card collectors! If you somehow have a Kobe Bryant basketball card in your possession, hold on to it tightly.

Kobe Bryant basketball cards continue to break the internet, selling for unbelievable amounts. One of his rarest cards, the 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald, sold for $2 million in 2022, breaking the record for the most expensive basketball card in the world.

The card, which was sold through the PWCC Marketplace, is one of the most desirable of all time. There are only 10 of each issue in existence.

“This is arguably Kobe’s best card in existence,” said Jesse Craig, Director of Business Development at PWCC. It’s more desirable than even a Kobe Bryant rookie card or a Kobe Bryant autograph.

If you grew up before the 2000s, the hobby of collecting sports cards shouldn’t be foreign to you. Having the coolest cards from some of your favorite athletes was like a badge of honor in the streets. But as a kid, you don’t truly understand the concept of value. Things like basketball cards end up stuffed away in your parent’s garage with the rest of the junk you didn’t take to college. But what if there are millions stuffed away in that box? Not likely, but maybe…

Getting your hands on a Kobe Bryant basketball card might not be as hard as you think. According to Warren Laufer, Vice President Of Business Development at Arena Club, there are actually still Kobe Bryant cards die-hard fans can get their hands on for a fairly reasonable price.

“Arena Club has over 140 Kobe Bryant cards on the marketplace,” Laufer told NewsOne. “Like the rest of the card market, the Kobe Bryant card market is down from the record high sales of 2021 and early 2022. But he is a basketball icon and collectors will likely continue to value his cards and memorabilia. More than just a great player, Kobe became a cultural figure for an entire generation of players and fans. His ‘Mamba Mentality’ is exemplified by the famous photo of him pulling his jersey. The game used market is less indexable than cards and often full of one-of-a-kind items like this jersey that are nearly impossible to price before a sale. Kobe is one of just a handful of athletes who have had multiple card sales of $1M+ so the high-end market is definitely there for his collectibles as well.”

One of Kobe’s most iconic, yet attainable rookie cards is the 1996-97 Topps card. This card’s price fluctuates, but it sits at a reasonable price of $299.

The death of Kobe Bryant January 26, 2020, was heart-breaking, traumatic, and still to this day hard to believe. But his death left a void that a lot of his fans tried to fill with memorabilia. According to eBay, just two weeks after Kobe Bryant’s death, his basketball cards increased in sales by 600%. If it had Kobe’s face on it, people wanted it, from t-shirts, jackets, posters, etc.

In March 2021, a Kobe Bryant card sold for a record $1.795 million in an online auction house called Goldin Auctions. The hefty price tag made the card one of the most expensive basketball cards ever sold. The “1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors #138 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card, is just one of two in the entire world still in perfect condition. According to Goldin Auctions, the card qualified for “black label” recognition.

“Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors of all time and a truly larger-than-life figure. His rookie card is one of the rarest in existence and one of only two on earth in black label pristine condition, which is the highest possible obtainable grade,” said Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions. “The fact that it sold for the final auction price of $1.795 million, the record for any Kobe Bryant card, speaks to just how beloved he was around the world.”

Yes, this card is very rare, but it’s not the only Kobe Bryant rookie card that could be worth good money. Let’s take a look at some of Kobe Bryant’s most valuable, as well as most affordable rookie cards. If you don’t own one, here’s your opportunity to get in while you can.

1996-97 E-X2000 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #30

This unique Kobe rookie card has foiled glossy borders. Kobe’s seen driving to the basket with clouds in his backdrop. Interesting choice for a backdrop of a rookie card, but it makes it stand out. This card comes with a steep price tag and on eBay will run you anywhere from $1000 -$6500, depending on the seller.

1996-97 Bowman’s Best Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #R23

This rare Kobe Rookie Card shows him baby-faced and smiling, ready to make a play. Bowman’s Best did not last long in the card-making industry thus making the care more valuable. On eBay, starting bid for this card is all over the place. Some reputable sellers have it listed for $1259, but there are significantly lower bids on some auctions starting at $180 .

1996-97 Topps Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #138

Topps is one of the most popular trading card brands in America. They have cards from players still in the NBA that are worth millions. This particular Kobe Bryant rookie card doesn’t have any of the premium elements as the card above, but it’s still one of the most popular cards on the market. This Kobe card will run you anywhere from $200-$2500, depending on the condition and the seller.

1996-97 Finest Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #74

When it came to Topps basketball cards, Finest was top of the line. Bryant appeared in two separate cards for the series and one is slightly more valuable than the other. Each card originally came with a protective film. On eBay, the cards are listed at $360-$900.

1996-97 Flair Showcase Row 2 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #3

This is by far one of the coolest Kobe Bryant rookie cards ever made. The Flair Showcase card was a multi-image card with a side portrait blending with an action shot of the late star. They are one of the most coveted Kobe Bryant cards on the market. This card will run you anywhere from $150-$1,850.

ALSO SEE:

Mamba Mentality: Kobe Bryant’s Top 5 Career Highlights

Kobe Bryant’s Shrewd Investment In Sports Drink Bodyarmor Will Pay His Family $400 Million

The post How Much Are Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Cards Worth? appeared first on NewsOne.

How Much Are Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Cards Worth? was originally published on newsone.com