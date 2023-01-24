The Return Of The Flossy Posse: Girls Trip 2 Is Officially Happening

The Flossy Posse is back! Or at least they will be pretty soon. At the Sundance Film Festival, Tracy Oliver, one of the co-writers of 2017’s ‘Girls Trip‘ gave Variety an update on the sequel to the film that made the world die of laughter.

While Oliver was specifically at the festival to promote the second season of ‘Harlem,’ her Amazon Prime series, she broke other news also. The long-awaited reunion of Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Tiffany Haddish is officially happening. Although she acknowledged that the film’s producer Will Packer might kill her, she shared a bit of the plot of the sequel. She says that they’re looking to set the film in Ghana. The quartet will look to attend Afrochella (Ghana’s premiere cultural and music event whose name borrows from the American flower crown convention Coachella).

Once Oliver submits her script, a production timeline will be more clear. Even with the small amount of information we know about the sequel, if it’s anything like the first, it’ll surely be another hilarious ride. Girls Trip had a budget of $16 million and brought in a whopping $140 million. Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man trilogy, Roll Bounce, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins) directed the original and Kenya Barris (Shaft, Coming 2 America) co-wrote with Oliver from a story they conceived with Erica Rivinoja. It’s unsure if they’ll also be returning but lets hope so!

Although it’ll be a while before we get any more updates on Girls Trip 2, there’s a good amount of content out or on the way from those involved in the first one. Malcolm D. Lee released The Best Man: The Final Chapters three days before Christmas. Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People (starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) will be available on Netflix January 27. The second season of Oliver’s ‘Harlem’ which stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shandai will debut February 3 and rollout new episodes every week.

