Doritos Tease Their Super Bowl LVII Ad Starring Missy Elliott

What would the Super Bowl be without a star-studded commercial in between? Well, on Jan. 25, sports fans were sent reeling with excitement when Doritos gave a sneak peek of their Super Bowl LVII commercial ahead of the game. The short ad features the “Queen of Hip-Hop,” Missy Elliott.

The teaser, which was posted to Doritos’ official Instagram account, captures Elliott chatting with Jack Harlow on the phone. Missy says she is excited to “collab” with Harlow, but viewers are thrown for a loop when the “First Class” rapper asks if she would be down for a “love triangle” instead.

“I don’t know about that,” Elliott says before the video suddenly ends.

Social media reacts to the ad

After the ad went viral, social media lit up with reactions.

“@MissyElliott looks phenomenal in the preview of Doritos Super Bowl LVII commercial,” one fan tweeted, while another user commented: “Ok, now you gonna make me love #doritos even more now!!!!…. I think we need @MissyElliott flavor and it should be called #drippingspice because she is spice and she stays dripping!!! Let’s make this happen.”

A Missy Dorito flavor is long overdue! As for that cliffhanger in the ad, we’re excited to see what Missy and Jack Harlow have up their sleeve. Could they be dropping a new song together during the Super Bowl? Only time will tell.

The NFL drops Halftime Show teaser featuring Rihanna

Four teams are currently fighting for a spot to face off during the 2023 Super Bowl: The Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers. The highly anticipated sporting event airs on Feb. 12.

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, marking her return to music after a six-year hiatus. On Jan. 13, the National Football League and Apple Music dropped a 30-second teaser, revving up hype for the Barbadian singer’s performance. The short clip, which was shared on Rihanna’s socials, captured her stepping into the spotlight as a montage of fan soundbites played in the background. The Bajan beauty rocked an oversized fur coat, silver bling, and an edgy braided hairdo in the clip.

The Super Bowl is just weeks away. Will you be watching?

