Happy Birthday: Jenifer Lewis Has Been A Whole A** Mood All Our Lives

Jenifer Lewis has been in the game for over 30 years, and is still giving us life — whether it be through interviews, on social media or on the hit ABC Show, “Black-ish.” The actress, author and Black Mother of Hollywood turns 66 years old today (Jan. 25), and we still gain newfound inspiration, wisdom and joy from the legendary talent. Keep reading to see why this Aquarius queen is a mood for the ages.

The Mother of Black Hollywood has never been shy about telling it like it is, which is how she gained such a devout fan base. And when it comes to the truth, she tells it like it is. Jenifer once said of Trump:

“Donald Trump is pathetic. He needs to step down and get himself on a sofa or somebody’s chair and get help. He likes to rub sh*t in our faces. He’s a sociopath, he has no feelings. That’s why he’s able to mock the disabled, or mock women who come forward with their abuse. Oh he’ll see what the American people are made of at the midterms. It’s a nightmare. And the American people are going to have to wake up.”

Lewis, who has been open about her battle with bipolar disorder, even shared her feelings about Kanye West (who uses his mental illness as a scape goat to be politically outrageous) and his recent antics:

“I have bipolar disorder, and I know what mental illness looks like. Donald Trump and Kanye West are mentally ill.” She told Essence, “I want to say to Kanye West, you have a mental illness. I know what mania looks like, [and] that kind of mania is dangerous. “If I can’t reach him — which I am going to try — I need someone out there to pull him by the coattail and make this wrong right. That he has as much money as he does and is not in treatment….he knows he’s depressed, he know he’s out of order, he said so on TMZ. So, God bless him, he recognizes it, but now he has to do something about it.”

They don’t call her the mother of Black Hollywood for nothing. Lewis has advice, confidence and wisdom for days. But most importantly, she knows how to have a good time. Back in 2018, mama was all up and through Cardi B‘s surprise birthday party in LA.

Ms. Lewis once joked, “I’ve played everybody’s mama from Tupac to Whitney. You either want Jenifer Lewis or you don’t.” Her fans definitely feel the same way. Someone once tweeted, “If Jenifer Lewis aint play ya mama you really a loser in the world of Black Hollywood.”

We stan a relatable, humble, legend. Happy 66th birthday to the Aquarius queen Jenifer Lewis!

Check out some of our favorite moments when Ms. Lewis was a MOOD:

When you feel like the preacher is talking directly to you:

When people mistook your kindness for weakness:

When they told you to boycott NIKE for supporting Kaep:

When White folks say you afro isn’t professional:

When you listen to someone vent one time, now they call you every time their down:

When you’ve been taking Uber for so long, you see no other way of life:

Comment your favorite Jenifer Lewis mood below.

Happy Birthday: Jenifer Lewis Has Been A Whole A** Mood All Our Lives was originally published on globalgrind.com