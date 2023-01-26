Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues hospital

According to NBC4i, A former Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has claimed that it discriminated against her by firing her for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tina Moore, a surgical scheduler at the hospital for more than two decades, alleges she was fired after being denied a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. In a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court, Moore said her requests for clarification on the exemption denial were repeatedly ignored until she received a letter of termination.
“NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request,” the complaint read.
A spokesperson from Nationwide Children’s Hospital declined to comment, citing the active litigation.
For the full NBC4 story click here
