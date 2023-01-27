Alicia Keys Strikes A Pose In A Pat Bo Dress While On Vacation

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Alicia Keys is on vacation with her hubby Swizz Beatz serving LEWKS and we can’t get enough of her style.

The Grammy-award-winning singer and her hubby were spotted on Instagram over the weekend enjoying their romantic vacation in style and shared their stylish looks on the social media platform. For her most recent look, the songstress dazzled in an all blue Pat Bo dress that featured a deep v neckline and a crochet skirt. She wore minimal jewelry here except for medium-sized hoop earrings and rocked her hair in slicked back braids. She accessorized the $795 dress with a gold purse and black sandals and was all smiles as she posed alongside her husband while spending time in the sun.

Swizz matched his wife’s fly and donned a matching pink and white two piece ensemble featuring a button up shirt and shorts. He paired the look with a backwards cap and pink sneakers and was sure to give hus stunning wife a kiss on her forehead as the duo posed for their Instagram photoset.

Taking to the platform, the producer shared the fashionable look of himself and his wife, posting the photo set in honor of the singer’s birthday. “TOP Aquarius Day @aliciakeys the GREAT ICON DON DADDA The celebration will continue …………” he captioned the photo. Check it out below.

You know what we always say – a couple that gets fly together, stays together, and Swizz and Alicia are always doing it in style! Beauties, what do you think about their vacation looks? Did they nail it?

Alicia Keys Strikes A Pose In A Pat Bo Dress While On Vacation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com