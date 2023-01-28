Jordyn Woods Responds To A Woman Who Criticized Her New Clothing Line

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods just responded to a woman who took to TikTok to criticize her new clothing line while comparing the items she purchased as a “cash grab.”

The 25-year-old model’s clothing brand, Woods by Jordyn, trended over the weekend when a TikToker shared a series of videos while modeling items she purchased from the brand. The starlet’s new clothing line, Woods by Jordyn, just launched on Monday with a collection that included three bodycon dresses that each cost $123.

However, according to the dissatisfied TikToker, she bought three dresses for $400 and was disappointed in the quality of pieces she received.

“I’ve got to be so for real right now,” the TikToker said in the video. “It’s so bad I just unfollowed the brand. I would never, ever have any of my followers spend $123 on these dresses, and it just feels like a cash grab.”

She continued by calling the material cheap and further expressed her disappointment in her purchases.

After the video received over 2 million views, Jordyn Woods got wind of the criticism and hopped online to respond to the dissatisfied customer in the best way possible, thanking the TikToker for her “constructive criticism” and using it as an opportunity to grow.

“I will say, there is a way to be honest and real without bringing other people down or other influencers into it. Opinions are subjective until you’ve felt the material and you know,” Woods started in her video response. “Some people are going to love it, and some people are not going to like it, and that’s just what it is.”

She continued, “I did see a response that you made saying that I only addressed the sleeves. I don’t know if you watched the whole video, but I don’t think you did because I talked about a lot more than the sleeves.”

She then added: “When you’re not mass producing clothes, especially in this day and age, it costs a lot more money to make. But I do appreciate your constructive criticism. I would love to hear what brands provide the quality mesh that you are looking for and ways that I can improve, and we can continue to grow together.”

Check out the video response below.

After Jordyn shared her response, many fans rallied behind the social media influencer and praised her for her classy response, also even offering to purchase the brand simply because of her reply!

What do you think about Jordyn’s new clothing line?

DON’T MISS…

Jordyn Woods Is Gearing Up To Launch Her New Clothing Line ‘Woods By Jordyn’

Jordyn Woods Announces New Collab With Shein

10 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed Our Lives

Jordyn Woods Responds To A Woman Who Criticized Her New Clothing Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com