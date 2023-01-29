Ashanti Hit The Stage In A Sexy Leather Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram over the weekend rocking a sexy leather look after hitting the stage at the Apollo Theatre and it’s safe to say that her look was everything!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute black leather ensemble to perfection which consisted of a black leather wrap jacket and matching leather shorts She paired the look with a black bralette which she showed off through the leather jacket and wore her hair in a sleek style with a side swoop. The starlet wore the sexy leather look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her millions of Instagram followers after performing at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York and served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her makeup, she wore a nude lip and served face to round out her effortless slay.

“Hopped off the plane from Dubai & headed to Harlem @chepejose” she captioned the stylish look. Check it out below.

“You are everything and everything is you…” one of the beauty’s millions of IG fans wrote underneath the fashionable IG photo set while another commented, “There she gooooo ” and another commented, “I see the “power edges” are on deck! ”

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again in this look for her latest on stage appearance?

