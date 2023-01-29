Winnie Harlow Stepped Out In A Windowsen Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Winnie Harlow was spotted on Instagram over the weekend after making an appearance at the Formula E Championships in Saudi Arabia donning a stylish ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the model served face and body in her purple Windowsen set. The stylish, purple ensemble featured an oversized purple shirt and matching purple leggings. The beauty paired the look with Puma sneakers and accessorized with an Andrew Azen Official Franca purse. As for her hair, she rocks her golden brown locs in a curled style with a side part to let her hair frame both sides of her stunning face.

The sexy socialite and gorgeous model was all smiles in her Instagram photo set as she modeled the look to literal perfection outside of the international championship event. ,” she captioned the sexy look. Check it out below. “Tryna catch me Riding Dirty,” she captioned the sexy look. Check it out below.

“Victoria Secret Barbie ” one of the beauty’s followers commented one the sultry IG photo set while another follower wrote, “All the way covered & still giving sexyyyyy ” Other fans took to the comment section to write, “pheeewwww I wasn’t ready!! ” while another left, “A literal work of art ” underneath the fabulous photo set. Beauties, what do you think about Winnie’s sexy look for the exciting event this weekend? Did she kill it? Would you rock this monochromatic set? RELATED STORIES: Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce In PUMA’s New Performance Line Forever Luxe Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Stepped Out In A Windowsen Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com