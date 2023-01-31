Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, a handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list.

Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization program to further economic development. In 2021, the program was created and allocated $150 million by the Ohio General Assembly.

More than $54 million was approved for the funding of these new demolition projects, including nearly $21 million for the Franklin County projects that will be overseen by the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation.

Among the newly approved projects is a handful in and around Columbus, including the former Westland Mall in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side.

