TheMommyCorner: Motherocity Is The First PostPartum App For Parents

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most beautiful experiences in life is giving birth. Welcoming a new life into the world is no easy feat, but all parents agree it’s second to none. A woman’s body goes through several changes from pregnancy to postpartum, so proper care and support are critical. This is where the Motherocity Health App comes into play.

The Motherocity Health App is the brainchild of Lydia Simmons. The CEO created the app after discovering that postpartum care was a global issue. That said, the app helps new mothers with their postpartum care journey through various resources ranging from curated postpartum, recovery, monitoring, custom health insights, and more.

“In addition to science-backed and data-driven resources, Motherocity is closing the gap between Maternal Health specialists, women, and postpartum families by creating a directory that connects specialists with parents in their service area,” Lydia said in a statement. “The Motherocity community feature opens lines of communication between parents and healthcare experts to provide access to information and services they urgently need.”

Some new mothers struggle to get postpartum care due to financial hardship, limited access to doctors, and other issues. This app brings support right to your fingertips without waiting for doctor’s appointments or consultations. In essence, it makes it easier for parents to monitor their progress and catch any issues as early as possible.

Aside from the launch of Motherocity’s app, Lydia also has a line of gluten-free, vegan, superfood-rich supplements for postpartum mothers under her brand, Mom’s Official Objective (M.O.O). The products are made with seven elements that reduce the harsh effects of nutritional deficiency and hormonal imbalance during motherhood.

Keep in mind that the app is available for 52 weeks after birth and beyond. The Motherocity Health app is available for Android and iOS users via your App Store.

DON’T MISS…

MILF Manual: How To Drop Those Dreaded Postpartum Pounds

How Postpartum Depression Made Me Doubt My Pretty

The Luxury Gift Guide For The Mama In Your Tribe

#TheMommyCorner: Motherocity Is The First PostPartum App For Parents was originally published on hellobeautiful.com