With all that’s going on in the world today, our girl Amanda is hoping to do something really great for the Black community as a way to make sure we’re loving our culture from within.

Of course, all of this is unfortunately being triggered by the recent senseless murder of 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols at the hands of five members from a Memphis police squad known as SCORPION. Amanda and Nailz break down a few details of the crime for this week’s “Blaccurate News” update, including the systematic racism happening to those same Black cops who jumped, tased and brutally beat Nichols on the night of Jan. 7 which led to his death just three days later on Jan. 10.

Blaccurate News: Tyre Nichols Update & Addressing Police Brutality (Again) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com