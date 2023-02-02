Columbus’ first drive-thru dispensary is about to open

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars.

Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus location will be the first drive-thru dispensary in the area – and the second in the state.

RELATED STORY: How to Get a Marijuana Card in Ohio

Leslie Brandon, marketing and communications director for Buckeye Relief, said operating the company’s first dispensary in Cleveland Heights helped them realize patients’ different needs. Some patients, especially new cannabis users, benefit from the guidance of in-person patient consultants or pharmacists who can help a person discern the best choice among the hundreds of options inside a dispensary.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: