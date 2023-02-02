Marjorie Taylor Greene Falsely Claims CRT Teaches Racism And 1 Illinois School Got $5.1 Billion To Spend On Diversity

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

I‘ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Republicans have fostered a political environment where anything goes and anything can be said no matter how dishonest, dangerous and ridiculous. They’re just out here saying whatever they want knowing neither their constituents nor their fellow GOPropagandists will challenge them on it. And when their Democratic opponents challenge them, all they have to do is shout “fake news” while unequivocally spreading fake news.

This brings us to the KK-Karen queen of lying and perpetuating both white supremacy and the dumb blonde stereotype, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene.

In 2021, back when Democrats held the majority in the House, Greene was stripped of all her committee assignments for being a racist misinformation spreader. Now that Republicans have gained control of the House, Greene has been appointed to the Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the Committee on Homeland Security, two of the most powerful departments in the House. So, basically, she’s been put back in a position of power where she can resume being a racist misinformation spreader.

From Newsweek:

On Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability had its first hearing in the new congressional term to investigate what it called the “waste, fraud, and abuse” of billions of dollars of federal spending amid the COVID pandemic.

While questioning Gene Dodaro, the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) comptroller general, Greene asked how much “COVID cash” was given to abortion.

A visibly confused Dodaro said he didn’t know the answer to that. Greene then made reference to how Planned Parenthood received more than $80 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans in 2020 as the pandemic broke out.

So, already it’s clear that Greene is intent on using her position to play the conservative buzzword game by invoking “abortion” and “Planned Parenthood” as if a nonprofit medical clinic that does way more than facilitate abortions couldn’t possibly need pandemic relief.

Then Greene questioned Dodaro about critical race theory, and, well, that pretty much went exactly as you would expect.

“Can you tell me how much money went to CRT?” Greene asked Dodaro, to which he responded, “CRT?” (I’m sorry, but Dodaro must be living under a rock that also lives under a rock if he didn’t know what CRT stood for, but whatever.)

Greene then continued the GOP tradition of just flat-out lying about what CRT is.

“It’s a racist curriculum used to teach children that somehow their white skin not equal to black skin and other things,” she said.

Once again, CRT examines structural racism in America’s SYSTEMS (justice system, educational system, housing system, etc.) not America’s people. There is no Republican who can point out anything about the academic study that would teach children that any race is inherently superior to another (actually, it’s a college-level study, so it’s not actually teaching children anything) but they sure do keep repeating that lie because Republicans are in the business of validating white grievances, not truth.

But the Klan-maiden wasn’t done telling easily fact checkable lies there. In fact, Greene went on to make the absurd claim that a single elementary school in Illinois received $5.1 billion in federal funding and used it all for equity and diversity.

“I do not know that,” Dodaro answered in response to Greene’s loaded question about CRT. “But I do know there’s provisions that the federal funds generally are not used…supposed to be used for curriculum.”

“Oh Mr. Dodaro, I have to tell you in Illinois, that they received $5.1 billion at an elementary school there that used it for equity and diversity,” Greene replied. “So it’s being used for these things.” (I mean, diversity and equity aren’t synonymous with CRT, and also, opposing diversity and equity is racist AF, but, again, whatever.)

A simple fact check showed that while “it is true that Illinois received over $5 billion in education funding during the second round of COVID-19 relief funding in 2021″ as “part of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Relief program (ARP ESSER) which distributed over $81 billion to all 50 states,” it is “not true that all of this funding went to a single elementary school. The money was split between 851 school districts in Illinois.”

From CLproud.com:

As for how schools use the funding they are allotted, that is not specified. However, the priorities of ARP ESSER funds as stated in Illinois’ plan include:

Strengthening supports for current educators and expanding the teacher recruitment pipeline

Providing comprehensive students supports, particularly those related to social-emotional learning and mental health

Closing the digital divide

Diversity, equity, or inclusion efforts – let alone college-level CRT – are not among the priorities listed.

Of course, Republican officials came to MTG’s defense and claimed, as usual, that she simply “misspoke.”

Don’t get me wrong, it wouldn’t be terribly surprising if a person who doesn’t even know the difference between Confederate and Union monuments couldn’t tell the difference between a single school and an entire school district, but Republicans don’t just get to fill in the blanks and interpret her actual meaning when she said what she said with her entire chest. Greene wasn’t being inarticulate—she articulately and confidently said a thing that simply wasn’t true.

She didn’t misspeak, she lied. It’s that simple.

The post Marjorie Taylor Greene Falsely Claims CRT Teaches Racism And 1 Illinois School Got $5.1 Billion To Spend On Diversity appeared first on NewsOne.

