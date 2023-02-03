Ground breaks at Zora’s House’s new community space

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Ground has officially broken on a new location for Ohio’s only co-working space and leadership incubator for women of color.
Zora’s House will occupy a 10,000-square-foot building on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue in Weinland Park. The community gathering place for women of color has been offering services in Columbus since 2018.
“This building doesn’t happen without our entire community getting behind it,” explained the founder of Zora’s House LC Johnson.
For the full NBC4 story click here
