Five Things We’re Looking Forward To During NYFW

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) returns this Friday, presenting this year’s fall and winter collections from designers across the globe. Like previous seasons, the bi-annual event will include in-person shows, digital runways, interactive installations and presentations, and talks and workshops.

Official NYFW dates are February 10-15. According to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) schedule, there are 74 runway shows scheduled for this year. Favorites from this week’s schedule include AREA, The Blonds, Chiara Boni, Tory Burch, Christian Cowan, Michael Kors, Luar, Rodarte, and Christian Siriano.

Fashion lovers are expected to flock to New York on the heels of the buzz created by the Paris couture shows and news of presenting designers. While each fashion week consists of similar schedules and programming, no week is the same.

As a form of art, runways often reflect societal changes, political happenings, and evolving trends. The schedule can be chaotic with diverse designers, celebrity front-row appearances, and A-list parties. And, no matter how much you plan for an outfit to work, there will be wardrobe malfunctions, beautiful disasters on the runway, falls, and a broken heel or two.

Just before the upcoming Fall and Winter presentations, here are five things we’re looking forward to this NYFW.

Every Single Black Designer

When the CFDA’s official calendar was published, 14 Black designers were listed, and as of today, that number has grown to more than 25. With the 6th season return of the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) showrooms and multiple events across the city, Black designers are showing up and showing out.

The fashion industry’s struggle with diversity is a long and often public one. Participating during NYFW is challenging, with financial barriers, historical prejudice, and frivolous gatekeeping. It is encouraging to see more examples of Black designers overcoming these challenges and being recognized for the lasting contributions they’ve always made to the industry.

We continue to root for everybody Black. Designers showing include: A. Potts, Bed on the Water, Black Boy Knits, BruceGlen, Cise, Diotina, Dur Doux, Ellaé Lisqué, Frederick Anderson, Head of State, Heron Preston, House of Aama, Jeofroi, Junny, Kent Anthony, Kevan Hall, LaQuan Smith, Made by Ciriaco, Marrisa Wilson, Negris Lebrum, Oak and Acorn, Sergio Hudson, Sincerely Ria, STUDIO 189, SUKEINA, Tia Adeola, Tiffany Brown Designs, Torlowei, Who Decides War.

Additionally, Awet New York will open its first-ever Black-owned brand showroom in SoHo from February 9-15. During this time, six Black-owned brands will showcase their collections alongside Awet New York: McKenzie Liautaud, Marco Hall, Wear Brims, Paradis Winslet, Isaiah Hemingway, and Truth.

The NYFW Street Style Slay

The weather during February‘s edition of NYFW is pretty unpredictable. In years past, attendees have had to battle ice, wind, rain, and every element in between. While this year‘s weather boasts warmer temperatures than previous, there will be a mix of garments to address the winter season.

Trends we expect to see that keep attendees warm and stand out include statement coats, colorful mini bags, exaggerated fur coats, combat boots, knee-high boots, and ankle boots. Yes, this is the season of boots.

Expert layering will be a crucial option for fashionistas, while oversized everything from suit jackets to pants and scarfs paired with stacked sneakers will also rule the streets. Comfort is a non-negotiable as goers run from show to show and may be subject to cold weather.

Pro Tip: HelloBeautiful will be at the shows catching stand-out style. So don’t forget to dress to impress.

Interesting Collaborations and Celebrations

IMG, the official showrunner of NYFW: The Shows, dropped a slate of innovative programs and events happening alongside the runway schedule last week. Season by season, these programs provide unique perspectives on the industry and the opportunity for attendees to deep dive into the future and current state of fashion.

For the first time, IMG will host a social series in honor of Black History Month. The “Spotlight Series – Black Impact” will highlight designers, models, photographers, stylists, executives, and industry leaders, and a second series, “Where It Came From,” will inform audiences on trends in the Black community. #Luxurysneakers – the first installment of the “Where It Came From” series – with influencer Kid the Sid is on Instagram now.

IMG will also host Black Beauty Roster, a digital diversity and inclusion platform to showcase practitioners of color. During fashion week, the platform will feature hairstylists and makeup artists backstage and their contributions to the runway. This platform is interesting following previous coverage of fashion weeks, where models were forced to do their own hair and makeup before shows due to a lack of experienced stylists.

Stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris Ella Emhoff, who first wowed the country with her outfit during the inauguration, will host a one-of-a-kind pop-up featuring knitwear items on February 11. Titled “Ella Emhoff Likes To Knit,” the event will feature handmade items and culminate with a cocktail party at Spring Studios.

Luxury knitwear will also be presented through a new sock capsule collection with collaborators Negris Lebrum and industry icon Nigel Barker. To be premiered on February 10, the sock line will feature multiple pieces with monogram designs, compression material, and vibrant colors.

Events Open to the Public

NYFW presenting sponsor, Afterpay, will be hosting the “Afterpay Xperience,” inviting the public to experience runway shows in various ways. Of note is an immersive takeover of Spring Studios where attendees can participate in show viewing parties, runway-inspired photo moments, a customization station for deadstock garments, a fashion café hosted by Bluestone Lane, and more.

Free tickets are available at NYFW.com/Afterpay. The last we checked, tickets were sold out, but the waitlist opens up every so often, so keep checking. Additionally, Xperience will also offer an initiative called “This OR That,” where the public is invited to crowdsource a BruceGlen garment by voting for favorites on Instagram. The winning look will be unveiled on the runway.

For those with more coins, public tickets to select shows such as Altuzarra, Badgley Mischka, Christian Cowan, Sergio Hudson, Bibhu Mohapatra, Puppets and Puppets, and The Blonds are available for purchase. For more information, click here.

Digital Presentations and Real Time Coverage

Digital presentations during NYFW return this year and will be featured in a few places, including NYFW.com, Runway360, and designers’ individual social media accounts. Fashion lovers can stay updated on fashion happenings in real-time by following @NYFW across TikTok and Instagram.

HelloBeautiful will be sharing coverage in real-time throughout the week as well. So set those notifications for @HelloBeautiful to make sure you don’t miss any updates.

