Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Hall of Fame Wide Receiver and former Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin will no longer be a part of NFL Networks coverage for Sunday’s Super Bowl 57 after one woman issued a complaint regarding Irvin’s conduct in a hotel encounter in Glendale, Arizona.

NFL Media has confirmed the news, but didn’t provide any more details. Irving told Dallas Morning News that he recalls he and the woman shaking hands but had no further contact.

Irvin said this all took place in a 45 sec. conversation that happened in a lobby. Irvin admitted he was drinking and didn’t recall any other details.

Irvin has been making his rounds telling his side of the story, also speaking with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas about what happened.

He said he was asked to move hotels after the incident. We will keep you informed as this story develops.

Report: NFL Network Pull Michael Irvin From Super Bowl Week Shows After Woman’s Complaint was originally published on thebeatdfw.com