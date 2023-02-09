HomeCbus

Racist image shown to kids at local school, parents outraged

According to NBC4i, It was standing room only for a Bexley school board meeting Wednesday, which comes after a blatantly racist picture was shown during morning announcements at Bexley Middle School last Friday.

Parents expressed anger and passion, shed tears, and called for action.

“Black History Month,” said 20-year Bexley resident Karl Woodford. “Let’s go, gang. Here’s an orangutan and a damn watermelon. This typifies Black people. What are we going to do next year? An ape and some chicken? I’m tired and I’m done, and I know how to sue.”

An image of unbridled racism was shown to the whole school Friday at Bexley Middle School during the morning announcements. Woodford’s 13-year-old daughter was a witness.

