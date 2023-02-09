Baby Wop: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome a Babygirl!

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Baby alert! Our favorite couple, Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir welcome a baby girl to the Davis family. Mr. & Mrs. Wop took to Instagram to spill the great news, “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS”

Meet Iceland Ka’oir Davis

The power couple welcomes their second child together. ATL legend, Gucci Mane and Keyshia made it official in 2017 and had their first child together in December 2020. The family is starting to get bigger with the new addition of baby Iceland Ka’oir Davis. Gotta love it!

RELATED: Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

RELATED: A So Icy Birthday: 5 Ways To Achieve The Gucci Mane Glow Up

RELATED: Keyshia Ka’Oir Blesses Gucci Mane With Ridiculously Large Chain To Remind Him He Is Ice’s Dad

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Baby Wop: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome a Babygirl! was originally published on hotspotatl.com